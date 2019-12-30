Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) Receives €25.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.39 ($29.53).

UG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Peugeot alerts:

Shares of EPA UG opened at €21.61 ($25.13) on Friday. Peugeot has a 1 year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 1 year high of €21.01 ($24.43). The company’s 50-day moving average is €22.45 and its 200 day moving average is €21.96.

Peugeot Company Profile

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.