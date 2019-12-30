PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,530 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $207,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,356,225.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,898 shares of company stock valued at $759,171. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at $190,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGTI stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $864.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

