Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the November 28th total of 5,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 104,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,891,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.82.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $110.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.30. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

