Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $200,430.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00058874 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00052718 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00599445 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00224114 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085019 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001809 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

