Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will announce $65.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.89 million and the lowest is $65.60 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $240.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $240.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $266.00 million, with estimates ranging from $258.11 million to $269.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,561. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

