Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 928,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PNW. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

NYSE:PNW opened at $88.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $99.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.94%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

