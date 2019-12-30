Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $3.84 million and $21,902.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00191524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.98 or 0.01324651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122879 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 137,999,698 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

