PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Short Interest Down 11.0% in December

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

AGS stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. PlayAGS has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.03 million, a PE ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

In related news, insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $123,375.28. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

