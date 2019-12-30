Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,647.82

Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,647.82 ($21.68) and last traded at GBX 1,620.30 ($21.31), with a volume of 7679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,622 ($21.34).

The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,474.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,407.75.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

