Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Up 17.6% in December

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the November 28th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE PII opened at $101.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $74.34 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 37.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp set a $125.00 price objective on Polaris Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 49,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after buying an additional 58,856 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

