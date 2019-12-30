Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PINC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price objective on Premier and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Premier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Premier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484 in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Premier by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 442,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 167,102 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 767.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 42,236 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

