Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will report sales of $134.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.60 million. Pretium Resources posted sales of $108.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year sales of $497.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.95 million to $523.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $703.09 million, with estimates ranging from $676.30 million to $742.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.97 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on PVG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 848.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 554,604 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 391,775 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 116.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 69,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

PVG traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. 125,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of -0.68. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

