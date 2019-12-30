Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 730,200 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the November 28th total of 641,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $182,457,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,656,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,825,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRVL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,898. The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $18.28.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

