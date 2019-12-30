Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total value of $268,486.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles E. Drimal, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,754 shares in the company, valued at $79,405,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,733 shares of company stock worth $1,171,200. 67.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Primeenergy Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 9,085.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 23,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Primeenergy Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Primeenergy Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNRG stock opened at $148.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.77 and its 200-day moving average is $131.63. The stock has a market cap of $298.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.53. Primeenergy Resources has a 52-week low of $70.05 and a 52-week high of $184.20.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Primeenergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primeenergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.