Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Primo Water stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $453.17 million, a PE ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $86.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 176.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 26,645.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

