Project Pai Market Cap Reaches $12.71 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Bitfinex, LBank and Huobi. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $12.71 million and $300,622.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038219 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.80 or 0.06059571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036749 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001872 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,643,077,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,628,862 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OOOBTC, Bitfinex, Huobi, LBank and HBUS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

