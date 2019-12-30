Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. AltaCorp Capital cut Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Propetro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Propetro to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Propetro from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of PUMP opened at $11.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. Propetro has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.39 million. Propetro had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 21.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Propetro will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

