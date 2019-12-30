Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Shares Gap Down to $2.23

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.23. Proteostasis Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 94,780 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market cap of $114.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 117,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $287,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 142,446 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 142,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

