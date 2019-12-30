PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $36.26 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

In other news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after buying an additional 487,917 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in PulteGroup by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,367,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,521,000 after buying an additional 268,639 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,853,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,864,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.