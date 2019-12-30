Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.22.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $8.66 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 325.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

