Pundi X NEM Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Pundi X NEM token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and Hotbit. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $314,995.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00192746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.17 or 0.01333871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123527 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Token Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 49,879,049,009 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,715,133,731 tokens. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.