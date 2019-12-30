PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $333.94

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 333.94 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.34), with a volume of 78375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304 ($4.00).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTC shares. Peel Hunt upped their price target on PureTech Health from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Monday, December 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 268.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 259.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.00 million and a PE ratio of -117.86.

PureTech Health Company Profile (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

