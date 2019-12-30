PWR Coin (PWR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $70,425.00 and $1.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

