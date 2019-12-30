Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the November 28th total of 75,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,105. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $23.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 29.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXS. Aegis initiated coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

