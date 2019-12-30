QAD Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the software maker on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

QAD has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

QAD stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. QAD has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.09 million, a PE ratio of 475.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

