QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the software maker on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

QAD has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QAD to earn ($0.05) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -580.0%.

Get QAD alerts:

NASDAQ QADA opened at $51.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. QAD has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.47 and a beta of 1.09.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 20,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $946,867.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,311,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,336,738.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,363,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,484,215.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,792 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,428. Corporate insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.