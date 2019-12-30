Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Update

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.21. 576,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,619. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04. Qorvo has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $118.49. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.72.

In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $148,717.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,808.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,984 shares of company stock worth $2,551,420 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.