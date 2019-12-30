Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) Short Interest Up 15.8% in December

Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:QBAK traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. Qualstar has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qualstar had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qualstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

