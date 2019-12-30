Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Quanta Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $40.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $252,809.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.