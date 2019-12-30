Quantstamp Price Tops $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, GOPAX, Huobi and Gate.io. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and $79,820.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, Kucoin, GOPAX, Binance, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

