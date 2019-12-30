QuickX Protocol (QCX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $44,223.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $44,223.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,638,458 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

