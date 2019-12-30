Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) Short Interest Update

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quotient by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after acquiring an additional 101,832 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quotient by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 222,297 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Quotient by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 701,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 58,355 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Quotient by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 411,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 175,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quotient by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 29,386 shares in the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.21. 180,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,408. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $745.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.96. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTNT. BidaskClub raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

