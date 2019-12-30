RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the November 28th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 476,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,078,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,886.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,327 shares of company stock worth $911,187. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 34.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 11.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Sidoti increased their price objective on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of RDNT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.14 million, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. RadNet has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $20.42.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.39 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

