Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $247.50

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 247.50 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 246 ($3.24), with a volume of 48161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243 ($3.20).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramsdens in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 212.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 195.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Ramsdens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Ramsdens Company Profile (LON:RFX)

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

