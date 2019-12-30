Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Stock Price Down 5%

Real Good Food PLC (LON:RGD) was down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08), approximately 78,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 19,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.05 ($0.08).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25.

Real Good Food Company Profile (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the retail, food services, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Cake Decoration, Food Ingredients, and Premium Bakery. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw name; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors.

