Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) recently:

12/27/2019 – Apogee Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2019 – Apogee Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2019 – Apogee Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Apogee Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Apogee Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/20/2019 – Apogee Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/14/2019 – Apogee Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of APOG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $862.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Brent C. Jewell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 32.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 87,875 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $2,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $1,659,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $11,984,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 559,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,286,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

