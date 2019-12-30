RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) & Pattern Energy Group (OTCMKTS:PEGI) Financial Survey

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) and Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get RED ELECTRICA C/ADR alerts:

This table compares RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and Pattern Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RED ELECTRICA C/ADR $2.19 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Pattern Energy Group $483.00 million 5.51 $142.00 million $1.45 18.68

Pattern Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RED ELECTRICA C/ADR.

Dividends

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Pattern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Pattern Energy Group pays out 116.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pattern Energy Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Pattern Energy Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of Pattern Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Pattern Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and Pattern Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RED ELECTRICA C/ADR N/A N/A N/A Pattern Energy Group -19.92% -5.06% -1.89%

Volatility & Risk

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pattern Energy Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and Pattern Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RED ELECTRICA C/ADR 2 3 1 0 1.83 Pattern Energy Group 1 7 0 0 1.88

Pattern Energy Group has a consensus price target of $25.84, suggesting a potential downside of 4.60%. Given Pattern Energy Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pattern Energy Group is more favorable than RED ELECTRICA C/ADR.

Summary

Pattern Energy Group beats RED ELECTRICA C/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RED ELECTRICA C/ADR

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity. The company also provides consultancy, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services. Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. was founded in 1985 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The Development Business segment develops and sells renewable energy projects focusing on wind, solar, storage, and transmission primarily in the United States, Canada, Japan,and Mexico. Pattern Energy Group Inc. sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.