Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) will post earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $6.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $23.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.26 to $25.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $26.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.33 to $31.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.89.

REGN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.30. 157,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.03. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $442.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $340,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,362.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,543 shares of company stock worth $34,778,070 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 1,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

