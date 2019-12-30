Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Update

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $906,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,453. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.56. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $69.06 and a 52-week high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

Several research firms have commented on RS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

