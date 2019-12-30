Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 695,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 126.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

RCII stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.39. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $649.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

