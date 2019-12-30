Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

REPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhodes acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,335,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,500 and sold 150,000 shares valued at $2,543,000. Company insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,213,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 76,540 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 779,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 733,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 728,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 3.06. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

