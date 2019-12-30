Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st.

Republic Services has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Republic Services has a payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Republic Services to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $90.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

