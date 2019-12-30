Request Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges including GOPAX, WazirX, CoinExchange and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $850,006.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.64 or 0.06110370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037029 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001900 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,749,077 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Gate.io, Huobi Global, Bitbns, Radar Relay, CoinPlace, IDEX, Koinex, Kyber Network, KuCoin, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Coineal, DDEX, CoinExchange, Binance, WazirX, Ethfinex and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

