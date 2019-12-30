Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Integrafin (IHP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Integrafin (LON: IHP):

12/19/2019 – Integrafin had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 490 ($6.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Integrafin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/16/2019 – Integrafin had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 420 ($5.52).

12/9/2019 – Integrafin had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/25/2019 – Integrafin had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/21/2019 – Integrafin is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on the stock.

Shares of IHP stock opened at GBX 456.50 ($6.00) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.73. Integrafin Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 271.10 ($3.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 465 ($6.12). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 410.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 388.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

