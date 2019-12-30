Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Resideo Technologies’ rating score has declined by 200% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $11.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Resideo Technologies an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Oppenheimer cut Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

REZI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. 31,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,718. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $109,645.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Ryder bought 22,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $201,749.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,749. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 34,615 shares of company stock worth $322,452. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 84.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 123.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 699.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

