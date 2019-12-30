Restore (LON:RST) Hits New 12-Month High at $553.00

Restore PLC (LON:RST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 553 ($7.27) and last traded at GBX 545 ($7.17), with a volume of 308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($7.23).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RST. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.25) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.25) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $677.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 474.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 426.62.

In other news, insider Neil Ritchie bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($32,359.91).

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

