Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. Retail Opportunity Investments also posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Capital One Financial raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $108,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Haines sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $181,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 133,600 shares of company stock worth $6,170,647 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.48. 17,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.67. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.