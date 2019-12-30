Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) will announce $5.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Revance Therapeutics reported sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 987.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $5.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.70 million, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Revance Therapeutics.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,745.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.59%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RVNC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $20.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 47.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after buying an additional 428,900 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,078,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 403,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

