Reviewing ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Varian Medical Systems (NASDAQ:VAR)

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Varian Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -327.27% -232.79% Varian Medical Systems 9.65% 24.48% 11.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and Varian Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Varian Medical Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88

ENDRA Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $146.13, suggesting a potential upside of 2.73%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Varian Medical Systems.

Volatility and Risk

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varian Medical Systems has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Varian Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 1,037.76 -$9.80 million ($2.10) -0.66 Varian Medical Systems $3.23 billion 4.01 $291.90 million $4.63 30.72

Varian Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences. ENDRA Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Varian Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Varian Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Varian Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. It also offers Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy after loaders, treatment accessories, and quality assurance software; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physicians' offices, medical oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Proton Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services products and systems for delivering proton therapy for the treatment of cancer. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Siemens AG to co-develop new imaging and treatment solutions; and a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Shandong Cancer Hospital for proton therapy clinical application and research in China. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

