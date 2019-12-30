RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Up 9.7% in December

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the November 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RFIL traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $6.77. 2,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,834. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $64.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.19.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. RF Industries had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RF Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RF Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RF Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

